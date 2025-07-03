Photographer and son survive lightning strike, storm safety emphasized

By Itinease McMiller & Karen Wynne

Click here for updates on this story

MITCHELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Marion photographer and her 6-year-old son have quite a story to tell – after being struck by lightning yesterday on Roan Mountain.

Brianna Pendley said she was there taking bridal photos when a storm quickly erupted.

She, her son and the bride took shelter under a tree. That’s when Pendley said lightning struck the ground and tree.

She saw smoke coming up from the ground and could feel the electricity in her feet and legs.

Her son was laid over on his side.

They all went to the hospital in Spruce Pine and are okay.

After this incident, News 13’s weather team wants to emphasize the importance of practicing lightning safety during the most active time of year for thunderstorms.

Lightning can strike as far as 25 miles away from a thunderstorm. These long-range lightning strikes are called “a bolt from the blue” because they can happen when it’s sunny.

If you can see lightning or hear thunder, you are in striking range. These saying are common reminders: “When you see a flash, dash” and “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Safe places include sturdy buildings and hard top enclosed vehicles.

A big mistake is for people to seek shelter under trees, umbrellas or unenclosed shelters. Those taller objects often attract lightning.

If you are caught out in the open far from shelter and hear thunder, get to the lowest elevation possible.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.