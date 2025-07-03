Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation mourns killing of 5 geese

By Parker Carlson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most people believe Canada geese only hiss and snap and poop on the sidewalk, but that’s a negative stereotype; one that may have fueled a random act of violence that killed five Canadian geese who helped teach Hoosiers as “ambassadors to wildlife.”

Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation, a not-for-profit charity that rescues and rehabilitates injured birds, says that five geese were killed in an overnight shooting. They say a person driving near the facility, at Fishback Road and West 82nd Street, exited their vehicle and shot the geese in an outdoor corral.

Each of the five geese were wild, but docile. Meghan Burns-Landry, a spokesperson for Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation, says the ambassadors had various injuries which prevented them from being released back into the wild.

The five geese were named Chester, Helen, Chloe, Pink and Duck — “even though he was a goose,” Burns-Landry laughed while reminiscing.

The organization brings local birds and raptors to schools, parks, and other community events to teach about Indiana’s wildlife. Burns-Landry says the geese helped break the negative stigma against Canada geese.

That negative stigma, Burns-Landry said, was most likely the reason for the killings.

While the organization is devastated from the loss of the birds, Burns-Landry said, “This won’t stop our mission for education.”

Following the death of the ambassadors, the best way to remember them is to get involved and learn about your local wildlife. Burns-Landry urges you to visit Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation’s Facebook page to see what events their ambassadors will be going to.

“It takes nothing to be kind,” Burns-Landry said, “Wildlife is here — it’s in our environment. We need empathy and respect for nature.”

Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation has reported the deaths of Chester, Helen, Chloe, Pink and Duck to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, who are currently investigating.

