Two detained after fire at former O’Sullivan building in Lamar

By Payton Williams, Shannon Becker

Click here for updates on this story

LAMAR, Mo. (KOAM) — Authorities in Lamar detain two people for questioning following a fire at the former O’Sullivan building Wednesday night.

According to the City of Lamar, the fire department responded to a report of a structure fire near 1900 Gulf Properties.

Fire departments from all across the region are responded to assist Lamar Fire: Nevada, Jasper, Golden City, Carthage, and more.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, the city says the fire is still burning, but that the fire is contained. It is estimated that roughly 500,000 square feet of the property has been destroyed.

The investigation is ongoing. KOAM will update the article as more information comes in.

— UPDATE —

The two individuals have been detained, not arrested. The article has been updated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.