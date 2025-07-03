Vigil honoring former Rufus King, UW Madison running back Nate White

By Emily Pofahl

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A balloon release vigil was held at Rufus King High School in Milwaukee to honor Nate White, a former Rufus King and Badger running back who died last week.

After playing at Rufus King High School and then UW-Madison, White then transferred to South Dakota State and played there for six months. Throughout his time out of state, family and friends said White kept in close contact with the community in Wisconsin.

“He said if it wasn’t fun, then why do it? He was one of those kids that loved what he was doing and took it to heart and worked hard,” Les White, Nate’s father, said.

White would also mentor young athletes when he had the opportunity to do so.

“Being in South Dakota, and even here, we’ve had numerous players tell us how much, sometimes when they were at their lowest point, Nate just picked them up,” Nate’s mother, Chrystal White, said.

Rufus King’s football community presented the White family with a helmet and jersey signed by the team.

“It still doesn’t seem real. I know he’s gone and is in a better place. But he’s always going to be in our hearts,” said Theo Carney, the team’s running back coach.

The cause of White’s death has not been announced.

Family and friends are organizing a Family Mile Walk at Milwaukee Lutheran High School Athletic Field July 9 starting at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds will go to the family in honor of White. There will also be a happy hour social benefiting the family at Bronzeville Kitchen and Lounge July 9 from 7-10 p.m.

