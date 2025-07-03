Woman wakes to intruder sexually assaulting her inside home

By Ricardo Tovar, Brooke Kinebrew

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — Santa Cruz police said they are investigating a case where a woman reported waking up to find a stranger in her home sexually assaulting her on Monday evening.

As she began screaming, the man fled. She immediately called 911 for assistance.

Locals describe the neighborhood as generally safe, but now, they say it will be hard to sleep at night because that man is still on the loose.

“That made me feel sick, made me feel sick to my stomach, and we just wanted to make sure that all of our doors were locked and stay inside, and obviously feel bad for whoever the victim was in this situation,” Hannah Quinn said.

Police searched the area around her home for hours.

“Then they started looking in our backyard [for the attacker] with big lights, and through the loudspeaker saying that they were going to bring out the dogs and like, “To come out, or they were going to use force.” So we were scared. We didn’t know what was going on, so we stayed inside.”

The incident has neighbors worried, especially with so many kids around, including students at Gault Elementary.

Marie Garcia saw six police cars and a drone outside while getting ready for bed, but never received a shelter-in-place alert.

“Traffic was still going through there, and I don’t know what’s going on, but it seems like people were passing through there,” Garcia said. “So that’s one, secure the area.”

The attacker was described as a white man, around 6 feet tall with a thin build, long blond hair, wearing a plaid flannel/jacket, a tie-dye shirt underneath, and grey pants.

“Someone being in your house when you’re sleeping, I think it’s horrible, and I was here like right before it happened, which is also weird, thinking that right after I left, it happened,” said Chase Bauen, a construction worker. “And maybe if I stayed longer, I could have, I don’t know, seen the guy or found out.”

“Officers quickly established a perimeter, and the suspect was seen jumping a fence in the direction of Broadway. Reverse 911 notifications were sent to area residents, and officers conducted a yard-to-yard search between Effey and Broadway, from Cayuga to Seabright, which lasted approximately two hours,” police said in a social media post.

Capitola police assisted using their drone.

Despite these efforts, the man was not located. Police are actively investigating the case.

They are asking anyone with outdoor security cameras, doorbell cameras, or recording devices to review their footage and contact them if they notice anything suspicious.

Anyone who was in the area at the time is also asked to contact police if they saw anything.

You may contact Investigations Sergeant Trog at jtrog@santacruzca.gov.

