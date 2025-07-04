As 5-year-old girl battles cardiomyopathy, her mother, a local business owner, is raising awareness

By Drew Amman

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WLEX) — After her daughter was diagnosed with severe heart failure, a co-owner of a local business is raising awareness about cardiomyopathy.

5-year-old Malia has been undergoing treatment at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. She’s been in and out of hospitals since 2023.

“She’s the one that’s fighting,” Jerrica Croley, her mother, said.

That fight is constant, Jessica said; Malia is now on her 20th straight day in Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“It’s kinda like watching my best friend go through something…me and my daughter, we do everything together, we’re connected at the hip,” Jerrica said.

That connection extends to Jerrica’s twin sister, Jameshia, alongside their mother, Quenora, speaking with LEX18 about Malia in Lexington.

“She’s the best, she’s awesome,” Jameshia said.

With Malia living on a double Berlin Ventricular Assist Device, Jerrica relies on her sister for support.

“She cooks me lunch and dinner, making sure that I eat. She’s exhausted. I know I’m wearing her out,” Jerrica said.

For Jameshia, helping her sister and neice is just something that’s another part of life.

“It’s what I’m here for, me and that girl have been through life together, ” Jameshia said.

The strong bond between the co-owners of Never Too Much Creamery continues as Malia awaits a life-saving heart transplant.

“It’s not easy. I miss my baby. She’s been kind of intubated on the breathing tube this entire time, and now she’s delirious,” Jerrica said.

Malia’s had three open heart surgeries during her time in the hospital the past three weeks.

Her journey is filled with strength, faith and incredible resilience.

“She’s strong…she fights every single day…there’s nothing like her…I can’t even explain it,” Jameshia said.

Malia’s mom explains the hard part: “Me not being able to see her grow like a normal kid,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to provide support here: Fundraiser by Jameshia Croley : Support Malia’s Fight for a New Heart

Also, Never Too Much Creamery is hosting a two-year anniversary event in honor of Malia, July 6 from 3-6 pm at its location, 110 W. 6th Street in Lexington.

