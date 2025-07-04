Herd of elephant sculptures takes over Beverly Hills to raise awareness for wildlife coexistence

By Leanne Suter

BEVERLY HILLS, California (KABC) — It’s not a sight you see every day: a herd of elephants on the streets of Beverly Hills — or, more specifically, 100 life-size Indian elephant sculptures lining Santa Monica Boulevard.

The Great Elephant Migration is an immersive art installation taking a cross-country tour to highlight the need for human-wildlife coexistence. Organized by The Real Elephant Collective, the project is making its final stop in Beverly Gardens Park to raise money for projects that protect migratory animals.

The herd started its journey in Newport, Rhode Island, making stops in New York City; Miami; Houston; Jackson Hole, Wyo. and Browning, Mont. before arriving in Beverly Hills on July 1.

“They’re Indian elephants, and they tell the story of how India is living with wildlife in really dense proximities, and often in urban settings, but yet there’s tolerance,” said Ruth Ganesh, co-founder of The Great Elephant Migration.

Each sculpture is a replica of a real, wild elephant, handmade by artisans who live alongside the elephants in the Nilgiri Hills of South India. The sculptures are made of a steel rebar frame that is wrapped in an invasive weed from India’s forests.

From the drawing board to the final project, the process to make an elephant sculpture takes three months, one artisan said.

“When we see these elephants, which we made, here … it’s very proud for us,” said Ranjini Maran, an artisan who helped make the elephant sculptures.

Before landing in Beverly Hills, the elephants made a special stop at the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway. As soil and landscaping is put in, the world’s largest wildlife crossing is now entering the final phase of construction.

“It’s just so exciting to see the whole herd,” said actress and activist Kristin Davis. “To have the elephant family incorporate the issues for African elephants as well as Asian elephants is such a beautiful testament to the cooperation that we need towards people and towards wildlife.”

Each elephant sculpture is for sale to raise money for human-wildlife coexistence projects, including the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing. Organizers say they hope the special creatures will help create a better understanding of the need for coexistence with animals, big and small.

The art installation spans four blocks along Santa Monica Boulevard between Rodeo Drive and Rexford Drive and will be on display until August 1.

