Man found guilty of slicing off man’s hand with sword at 7-Eleven

By Jeremiah Estrada

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KITV) — The Waikiki 7-Eleven employee accused of cutting off a customer’s hand in a gruesome sword attack in July 2022 was found guilty in court on Thursday.

Jason Walker, 49, was working at the 7-Eleven near Ena Road and Kalakaua Avenue on July 22, 2022, the night he attacked a 51-year-old. Walker was found guilty on July 3, 2025 of using a sword to attack the man following an argument. He was previously charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder.

Walker and the victim first got into the argument inside the convenience store. According to investigators, he retrieved the sword and left the store through the backdoor. As the victim left through the front door, he came around the building and met him outside where the argument resumed.

Walker gripped the sword with both of his hands then began swinging the blade at the man. To defend himself, the victim held up both of his arms to block the weapon which resulted in the critical injuries.

According to court documents, the victim’s left hand was completely severed at the wrist and his right hand was mutilated. He also sustained a 10-inch-long and three or four-inch-deep gash on his abdomen, described as possible loss or impairment of vital organs.

Police found the sword covered in blood at the scene. The weapon was described as a three or four-foot-long metal blade with a wood-like hilt and handle.

When Walker was arrested in the area of Kaioo Drive just before 1 a.m. on July 23, investigators said he was sweating profusely and had blood splatter on his shoes.

Details on what the two men were arguing about or if they knew each other prior to the incident were not reported by investigators.

Walker could serve a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of parole for the second-degree attempted murder. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22, 2025.

