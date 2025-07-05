North Texas fire departments head to Central Texas to help with search and rescue efforts

By Matthew Davisson

Texas (KTVT) — The search and rescue teams from several North Texas fire departments are in Central Texas, assisting after flash flooding left dozens of people dead.

At least 27 fatalities have been reported so far, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said in an email Saturday morning. The dead include 18 adults and 9 children. Six of the adults and one child remain unidentified, Leitha said. Officials have conducted more than 160 air rescues, Leitha said. In total, 850 uninjured and 8 injured people have been rescued as of Saturday, he said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department sent two teams to the area, including 15 divers and swift water team members. Dallas Fire Rescue has deployed a “water-squad” team of six people. The Denton Fire Department also sent a team of six people with two boats.

The Southern Baptist of Texas Convention and Disaster Relief is also sending volunteers to the area to help out.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing There are hundreds of people on the ground from various units helping with search and rescue operations, officials said, which include drones and helicopters.

“We brought in over 100 troopers this morning,” Col. Freeman Martin, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said during Friday night’s news briefing. “And they’ve worked all day, rescues, high water vehicles, boats, rescue divers, seven rescue helicopters with hoist capabilities.”

The governor signed a disaster declaration for several counties during the news conference Friday night, saying it “ensures all the counties will have access to every tool, strategy, personnel that the state of Texas can provide to them, which will be limitless.”

“We will stop at nothing to ensure that every asset and person and plane, whatever is needed, is going to be involved in the process of rescuing every last person and ensure everybody involved in this is going to be fully accounted for,” Abbott said.

Earlier Friday, Abbott asked that Texas residents “heed guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas.”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said in a statement posted to social media that he had spoken to Mr. Trump, as well as other state officials.

“President Trump committed ANYTHING Texas needs,” Cruz said.

Lorena Gullen, who owns a restaurant right next to an RV park that was affected by the floods, said “raging water” swept away vehicles, some with people still inside. Residents at the park had been celebrating the Fourth of July.

