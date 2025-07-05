Skip to Content
Oakland resident injured, 2 dogs dead in fire caused by illegal fireworks

An Oakland resident was injured
Oakland Fire Department/KPIX via CNN Newsource
An Oakland resident was injured
Published 11:15 AM

By Jose Fabian

    OAKLAND, California (KPIX) — An Oakland resident was injured, and two dogs died in a structure fire caused by illegal fireworks on Friday, the Oakland Fire Department said.

The Fire Department, around 10:40 p.m., said it responded to a fire at a 2-story duplex on the 1600 block of 78th Avenue.

About 30 firefighters responded to the scene, and the fire was under control by 11:15 p.m.

One person was injured, and two dogs died, the fire department said. According to Oakland Fire, the cause was illegal fireworks.

