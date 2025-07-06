Woman killed, man injured after house explodes on Detroit’s east side

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT (WWJ) — A woman was killed, and a man was injured after a house exploded on Detroit’s east side Saturday afternoon.

The explosion occurred around 3:49 p.m. on the 19400 block of McCormick Street near Moross Road and I-94.

“The house shook like something blew. Air conditioning fans and debris were all in the streets,” said neighbor Jada Baker.

Fire officials say that the homes directly to the left and right of the house where the explosion occurred suffered damage. No one was inside those homes at the time of the explosion, but crews say all three homes are now uninhabitable.

“We have the one house in the middle that exploded, and the two houses on either side of it,” said Detroit Fire Department Senior Chief Darnell McLaurin. “The first house on the left, we found nobody in it. The individual that lived in the house next door was already outside, so there were no injuries or issues in that house either, so both of those and all three houses are uninhabitable at that point.”

The cause of the incident is currently unknown.

DTE has shut off utilities to the three homes impacted by the explosion.

