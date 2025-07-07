82-year-old ballet teacher inspires adult students at Richmond Ballet: ‘It’s like fluid poetry’

By Rob Cardwell

Click here for updates on this story

RICHMOND, Virginia (WTVR) — Susan Massey has been teaching ballet for over 60 years, sharing her passion for what she calls “fluid poetry” with adult students who discover the joy of dance later in life.

“I’m a teacher. So that’s what I love to talk about,” Massey said.

She’s also performed as the Grandmother in Richmond Ballet’s production of the Nutcracker for over 35 years.

At 82, Massey is both a tiny dancer and a mighty teacher who joined the faculty of the Richmond Ballet in 1992, but her career began much earlier after graduating from the University of Utah with degrees in ballet and modern dance.

“I’ve been teaching for over 60 years. I performed before that and I have been studying since 7,” Massey said.

From Utah, Massey’s talent took her around the world, training and performing in Russia, Denmark, throughout Europe and England before focusing on teaching.

“Ballet is one of the most beautiful, it’s like poetry. It’s like fluid poetry, it’s a beautiful form of expression,” Massey said.

Her students appreciate her expertise and teaching style. Chris Kogut, who began taking classes 13 years ago, credits Massey with teaching him the joy of self-expression.

“Oh, she’s the best, she’s such a gifted instructor,” Kogut said. “I actually started taking this the first time they offered this intro for adult ballet about 13 years ago and I saw it advertised and thought, I’m about to turn 40. It would be really cool to do this thing.”

Since then, Kogut has also performed in The Nutcracker.

Massey’s classes aren’t for Richmond Ballet’s professional company but for community members who take classes recreationally to either learn ballet or reconnect with something they studied when they were younger. Students join in for fitness, as a hobby, or to develop a love of ballet.

For Massey, the reward comes in those breakthrough moments.

“Ding ding ding, little victories. There isn’t a class that goes by every day I teach that I don’t see somebody go, oh… Yes!” Massey said.

Through her teaching, Massey continues to build a love of ballet and better minds in her students of all ages.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.