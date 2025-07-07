Bingham County Deputies seeks public’s help in locating missing Utah man

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bingham County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking the public for help locating a missing 62-year-old man, last seen June 26, 2025.

Authorities received an initial call on Friday, June 27th, reporting an abandoned vehicle near Coffee Point. Sheriff's Deputies later determined the vehicle belonged to 62-year-old Kelly Thayne Archibald of Logan, Utah, who had been reported missing on July 27 by friends in Utah and family in Wyoming. However, at the time, deputies determined the vehicle was unassuming due to the popularity of the spot among outdoorsmen.

It wasn't until July 4th, when the initial caller spotted the abandoned vehicle again, that the Sheriff's Office responded and discovered the vehicle was out of fuel. Investigators recovered the vehicle registration and linked Archibald to the missing person's report from Utah.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Archibald may be suffering from being in a state of delirium.

"He was not with his vehicle and is believed to have left the area of his vehicle with no shoes on. He did not have his cell phone, as it was left in Logan and part of the reason he was initially reported missing," BCSO wrote in a post on Facebook.

BCSO has partnered with Bingham County Search and Rescue and logged/searched a combined nearly 500 miles as of July 5. Investigators have reportedly recovered a long-sleeved button-up roper shirt they believe Archibald removed as he travelled eastbound on foot from his vehicle.

"We have notified his son, and the vehicle has been recovered. We are working to gather more information at this time as it is our understanding he is skilled in survival and is quite resourceful. Many avenues of foot travel are soon met by trails leading to main roads, so we are hopeful that a member of the public saw him and gave him a ride to town... Given the totality of the information we have, and the flat terrain of the area, we are refocusing our efforts for the immediate future from searching to gathering more information," BCSO wrote on Facebook.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Archibald Family during this difficult time. If you have any information that will help this case Please come forward."

If anybody has had contact with Mr. Archibald or his vehicle since the 27th, contact BCSO at (208)785-1234.