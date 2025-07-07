Colin Allred Rallies Houston to Power ‘Blue Texas’: A Bold Kickoff for Statewide Democratic Mobilization

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 7, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, TX – July 10, 2025 — Houston is about to get a major jolt of Democratic energy, as U.S. Senate candidate Colin Allred joins Harris County leaders and Texas Majority PAC to officially kick off the highly anticipated Blue Texas field operation effort. The event, set for Thursday, July 10th at 6:00 PM at The Montrose Center, promises to be a powerful catalyst for grassroots voter mobilization and civic engagement across the Lone Star State. In the heart of Montrose—Houston’s emblem of diversity and progressive spirit—Blue Texas launches not with a whisper, but a roar. This rally marks the first of many strategic touchpoints aimed at flipping the script in a state long dominated by Republican red. With local organizers, energized volunteers, and political changemakers leading the charge, the movement is designed to build the grassroots infrastructure needed to register voters, inspire civic participation, and secure victories up and down the ballot in 2026—and beyond. “If a win is on the table in 2026, we don’t want to leave it there by not being organized,” says Katherine Fischer, deputy executive director of Texas Majority PAC.

A Surge of Strategy: Built to Last Funded in part by a bold $3.1 million investment from philanthropist George Soros, Blue Texas is more than a campaign—it’s a movement to rewire the political blueprint of Texas. Partnering with the Texas Democratic Party and local county organizations, the initiative is taking a data-driven, regionally tailored approach to political outreach. From El Paso to Plano, rallies and recruitment events are being rolled out to identify candidates, mobilize communities, and amplify Democratic voices statewide. While past efforts like Battleground Texas laid groundwork, Blue Texas is learning from history and doubling down with smarter, localized strategy and deeper infrastructure. Organizers are focusing not just on winning elections, but on shifting the culture of civic participation, empowering new leaders, and energizing historically underrepresented communities.

Why This Matters: The Stakes Are High Texas hasn’t seen a Democrat win statewide office since 1994—but demographic trends, urban growth, and voter frustration are converging in ways that signal real opportunity. In 2024, despite Republican gains, border counties showed signs of volatility and younger voters leaned heavily blue. With Colin Allred stepping in as a leading voice of change, and a host of community organizers ready to activate, Blue Texas is bringing fresh urgency and momentum to the conversation. Allred, a former NFL player turned U.S. Congressman, represents a new generation of leadership—grounded, pragmatic, and laser-focused on equity, justice, and opportunity for all Texans.

Rally Details 📍 Location: The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St, 2nd Floor, Houston, TX 77006 🗓️ Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025 🕕 Time: 6:00 PM CDT 🎤 Speaker: Colin Allred

🔗 RSVP: Register at bluetx.org or email eddie@npagency.com

Houston Style Says: Be There or Be Left Behind Houston Style Magazine encourages all forward-thinkers, new voters, and veteran organizers alike to show up and stand up. Blue Texas is not just about flipping a state—it’s about forging a future. Let’s put Harris County at the heart of history once again.

