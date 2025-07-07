Elderly pedestrian killed attempting to rescue turtle on I-95

By Joe Fisher

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — An 87-year-old man from Vermont is dead after trying to save a turtle that wandered onto Interstate 95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the fatal pedestrian crash on I-95 South, north of Sebastian Boulevard, at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday. The crash shut down all southbound lanes for several hours.

Troopers said a driver attempted to slow down to avoid hitting the man; however, they lost control after getting hit by another vehicle from behind. The driver hit the man before crashing into a fence.

FHP said the man, who crossed the southbound lanes to rescue a turtle, died on the scene.

The Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras in the area captured hundreds of vehicles stuck in standstill traffic for more than four hours. Many people got out of their cars and stood along the shoulder of I-95 as troopers investigated.

Investigators identified the victim as Frank J. Quinn of Pawlet, Vermont.

FHP reopened two lanes of traffic at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

