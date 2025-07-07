‘Oh, my God!’: 82-year-old golfer makes 2 holes-in-one in same round

By Emma Romano , Joe Fisher

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — Marty Lerner turned his Sunday round of golf into a once-in-a-lifetime, or rather, twice-in-a-lifetime outing, scoring two holes-in-one during a single round at Park Ridge Golf Course near Wellington.

The 82-year-old from Delray Beach made his first ace on hole two, an estimated 115 yards, followed by a second on hole nine, approximately 127 yards. Lerner said the first hole-in-one was the first in his lifetime.

“Oh, my God. Oh, my God,” Lerner said. “What are the odds?”

Witness Geoff Solomon said Lerner celebrated with his friends at lunch after their round.

Park Ridge’s pro shop awarded Lerner a certificate, allowing him to add his name to the National Hole-In-One Registry. According to the registry, the odds of making two hole-in-ones in the same round are about 67 million to one.

Even for most professional golfers, a single hole-in-one is a career milestone.

