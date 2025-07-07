Remains found of 7 missing workers after explosions at California fireworks warehouse, officials say

By Ashley Sharp, Brandon Downe

YOLO COUNTY, California (KOVR) — Yolo County officials confirmed Saturday afternoon that all seven of the missing workers’ remains have been found on the scene after an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Esparto on Tuesday.

The coroner’s office is still working to identify the remains. Autopsies and DNA testing are set to begin this upcoming week.

Marisol Ramos told CBS Sacramento the coroner’s office called her with the news late Saturday afternoon. Her two sons, 18-year-old Jesus Ramos and 22-year-old Jhony Ramos, and their stepbrother, 28-year-old Junior Melendez, are among the dead.

The Ramos family has been staking out at the road closure at the scene, waiting for answers for days.

“I lost two of my kids, my sons. I ask for justice,” said the Ramos boys’ father, Jhony Ramos, Sr.

The state fire marshal and federal agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, were at the scene all day Saturday, with officials saying they planned to blow up undetonated fireworks and hazardous materials at the scene with small, controlled explosions. They reassured the community all safety precautions were in place and not to worry if they heard loud bangs.

The Ramos family expressed their displeasure with that plan when a Yolo County Sheriff’s deputy stopped by to share the news of those possible controlled explosions Saturday.

Marisol and Jhony Ramos Sr. said they feared evidence and their loved ones’ remains could be destroyed.

The deputy reassured this was just part of the investigation.

The fatal explosions on Tuesday night occurred at Devastating Pyrotechnics’ warehouse, which was not permitted to store fireworks in Esparto, a Yolo County official said. Several structures caught fire and multiple grass fires burned about 80 acres.

That property is owned by Yolo County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sam Machado, a county official said. Machado’s home on the property was destroyed in the explosions and it’s unclear if he was injured.

On Friday, officials said human remains were located after the coroner’s division gained access to the site, but details at the time were limited.

A fourth person was also identified by family as Carlos Rodriguez.

