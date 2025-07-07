Roadside memorial features 84 crosses, raising awareness of fentanyl deaths

By Cornell Barnard

PETALUMA, California (KGO) — In the North Bay, a roadside memorial is getting attention, while raising awareness to the dangers of fentanyl.

Community members in Petaluma are behind the effort, putting up dozens of crosses to remember lives lost.

“It just brings back memories of all the loss and pain and suffering all these families go through,” said Micah Sawyer.

Sawyer was walking a stretch of Adobe Road in Petaluma, a place which almost demands respect and reflection.

“A lot of these people are those we know, so we think of them every time we see them,” said Sawyer.

Eighty-four white crosses adorn this fence line, a roadside memorial to 84 lives lost to fentanyl poisoning, include a little girl named Charlotte and Sawyer’s own son, Micah Jr., who fatally overdosed from fentanyl in 2019.

It’s what moved Sawyer and his wife Michelle to create Micah’s Hugs, a nonprofit bringing awareness to the deadly drug.

“People drive by and see the crosses, they can’t help but wonder what’s happening. They realize it could be them,” Sawyer said.

The memorial went up last weekend. It’s the idea of Petaluma restaurant owner Kimberly Saxelby.

“I have three personal girlfriends who have lost their children to fentanyl. It’s heartbreaking,” Saxelby said.

Kimberly hopes it gets passersby thinking.

“Showing people, educating people that this drug is real. This drug is killing people,” Saxelby said.

Last Sunday, students at Santa Rosa High School held a 5K run to raise donations for fentanyl awareness and to remember fellow classmate, 16-year-old Gia Walsh, who died from a fentanyl overdose last February.

“I think a lot of the time, young teens don’t know what what they’re taking. Best way to prevent is not to do drugs at all. You don’t know what’s in it,” said Enjul Parajuli, Santa Rosa High School student.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department says in 2024, there were 110 fatal overdoses, 59 related to fentanyl. In 2023, 155 fatal overdoses, with 95 due to fentanyl.

“They are still too high but starting to come down in the right direction. Hopefully education and awareness is helping,” Sawyer said.

Awareness, like a line of eye-catching crosses.

