Violence at Summerfest sparks safety concerns, early exits

By TJ Dysart

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Multiple fights broke out at Summerfest in Milwaukee on Saturday, leading to police involvement and raising concerns among attendees.

Videos obtained by 12 News show altercations involving punches, shoving, kicking, and even a garbage can being thrown.

Summerfest confirmed that several isolated altercations occurred, and the Milwaukee Police Department had to intervene, although police have not disclosed whether any arrests were made.

“I was just here by myself, just trying to, like, have fun and when I see people, like, running everywhere and I see, you know, what we can see in the video — a guy throwing the trash can at people and I mean, for it to be my first time, you know, that was a lot,” said Andy Castro, who saw the fights.

Castro said security responded quickly, but noted the fights lasted more than twenty minutes, prompting him to leave early out of fear that the situation could escalate.

“We didn’t know, like, if it was just a gun or something or if someone was going to get shot. You never know and that was, like, my first thought,” Castro said.

12 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department to learn more about how the fights started and if any serious injuries occurred but has not yet received a response.

