Man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing teen girls in North Side home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago police are searching for a man wanted for criminal sexual abuse and criminal trespass on the city’s North Side.

The crime happened on Sunday at about 1:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of N. Damen Avenue in the Roscoe Village neighborhood, police said.

The man allegedly entered the location through an unlocked door and sexually abused two teenage girls, according to police.

Police told ABC7 the victims are 15 years old.

Chicago police provided an image of the suspect. He was seen wearing green shorts and a black hoodie.

The community alert shared by police was meant to warn neighbors, and it got their attention.

“It’s really scary,” a neighbor named Elizabeth said. “My apartment is close by. It’s a good reminder to make sure my doors are locked and stay aware of the surroundings.”

Video from the Commonwealth bar security camera captured the image of the suspect walking down the sidewalk toward the building. The alleged victims have no apparent connection to the man.

Police said he was trespassing and committed sexual abuse. Police spoke with a number of people on the block as part of their investigation.

“They just told me there were people staying there and the person saw them and took off,” neighbor Jimmy Kinkin said.

Alderman Scott Waguespack of the 32nd Ward said neighbors are searching their security cameras for more images of the suspect. He released a statement, saying in part, “Along with neighbors we have been angry to hear this assault took place and have been asking the 19th District what they need for any assistance from the community.”

The Roscoe Village Neighborhood Association is trying to help, going through private security camera video looking for additional pictures of the suspect.

“This is a nice, sleepy neighborhood,” neighbor Jenni Carpenter said. “Very family, very quiet.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

