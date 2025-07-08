Natalie’s Everyday Heroes: Sawdust the mini horse spreads joy

By Natalie Shepherd

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WDJT) — Therapy animals can reduce stress, anxiety and loneliness, and they can just bring a smile to your face. A lot of people are probably most familiar with therapy dogs.

But lots of different animals can do it. This week we introduce you to Sawdust, who’s spreading love in Brookfield.

“You want to pet him?” Alexa Billstrom asked a curious person.

You don’t have to ask most people twice if they’d like to pet Sawdust.

“Hi, sweetheart,” the woman said, going in for a big hug.

“He’s giving you kisses,” Billstrom exclaimed, as Sawdust leaned in.

Little kids love him. And so do the young at heart.

“He has a big personality, that’s for sure,” Billstrom said with a laugh.

Billstrom rescued Sawdust 10 years ago.

“He’s actually from Illinois, but he’s a Packers fan,” she said.

And for the last six years, the miniature horse has been visiting nursing homes, schools, libraries and hospitals.

“Pretty much wherever we are requested, we will happily go,” she said.

He works as a therapy animal.

“So, his job is to go out and visit in the community, just bringing joy. Very similar to what a therapy dog would do,” Billstrom explained.

Sawdust– named for the color of his fur– was a hit at the Brookfield Civic Plaza concert in June.

“I think it really does relax people and put people at ease,” said Recreation Supervisor Lisa Glenn.

She says he fits right in alongside the live music and the bubbles.

“It gets people super excited. Like, you see big smiles right away. Like almost like disbelief, like am I really seeing a little horse? Like, yes you are,” Glenn said.

Sawdust clearly likes his work.

“He’ll eat it right out of your hand,” Billstrom said, instructing a woman to flatten her palm.

Billstrom has a personal inspiration for doing this work.

“I got into this because my older sister was diagnosed with aplastic anemia,” she said. “So, she spent a whole summer at Children’s Hospital when she was 17 and I saw the impact the therapy dogs had on her.”

With his outgoing personality, she knew he’d excel.

“He’s always done that with cameras,” she said, as Sawdust stuck his nose right up to the lens.

After some training, Sawdust got certified as a therapy animal.

“He’s trained to be inside or outside. He’s potty-trained. He will ride elevators,” Billstrom said.

Posing for selfies? He taught himself how to do that.

As for Billstrom– it brings her joy to see his impact on others.

“I go out and I visit, and it makes me happier, too, right? Like seeing how happy he brings other people. It changes something for me,” she said.

Last year, Alexa and Sawdust made more than 90 visits in the community, so they’re busy! They went to a nursing home in Waukesha after that stop in Brookfield. And they’re at the Ronald McDonald House every month.

