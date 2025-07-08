‘Reinvest Baltimore’ application process opens for 2026 to redevelop vacant properties

By Tommie Clark

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Gov. Wes Moore on Monday announced the next round in “Reinvest Baltimore” grants to eliminate vacant properties.

Through the initiative, the state awards $50 million annually to dozens of public and nonprofit partners.

The governor issued an executive order last October to create the program. Since then, this year’s funding was awarded to more than 40 organizations in December with a goal of addressing 5,000 vacant homes in five years.

The emphasis behind the program is on everyone coming together to create real change.

“While the announcement’s taking place, we’re here,” said Todd Scott, the founder and executive director of We Rise, who applied for a “Reinvest Baltimore” grant.

Young people, like Jyheim Cup, learn life skills through We Rise by helping to rehabilitate a dozen vacant homes in Broadway East.

“They got me off of old activities I was used to, more so being outside hanging with peers that are not good. Now, I’m on a better path and onto bigger, better things,” Jyheim said.

Scott said he applied for a grant because he wants to expand the program. Groups awarded a grant use the money to address vacant properties around Baltimore City.

On Monday, the governor announced the start of the next round of funding for 2026, and shared that the appointed council has sped up the application process.

“We like moving fast, and we make sure that we understand there is no time better than now to be able to create the change that has been so lacking, so needed, that the community’s been crying for,” Moore said.

The effort coordinates investments to get homes — either occupied or demolished — to make space for other projects.

Scott awaits to learn whether We Rise will receive a grant.

“I think it’s a great initiative, no doubt about it. It just would do my program a tremendous (help). We would grow leaps and bounds if we were able to receive funding,” Scott told 11 News.

Either way, Scott said his team is one of many that will continue the mission to redevelop Baltimore.

“No one deserves to live next to a vacant house,” Scott told 11 News.

The ultimate goal is to transform nearly 13,000 vacant buildings and lots in a 15-year period.

