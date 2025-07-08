Video shows final moments of Marissa DiNapoli before ex-boyfriend’s murder arrest

By Felix Cortez

MORGAN HILL, California (KSBW) — The ex-boyfriend of 18-year-old Marissa DiNapoli has been arrested on suspicion of her murder after being detained while entering the U.S. from Mexico.

Martin Mendoza Jr., 20, was the last person seen with DiNapoli before her body was found at a park in Morgan Hill.

Footage obtained by KSBW shows them walking down a staircase, marking the last images of DiNapoli before her death.

Mendoza was arrested Sunday as he attempted to re-enter the U.S. through Calexico, California.

“This is a tough one. Marissa was taken from us way too young. And, however, with this arrest, I think it helps the family be able to move forward,” said Mario Ramirez with Morgan Hill police.

Video from Action News 8 shows Mendoza and DiNapoli leaving his Morgan Hill home more than a week ago on a Sunday morning.

The next day, Mendoza was seen leaving the house carrying a plastic bag, the same day DiNapoli was reported missing.

Two days later, her body was found at Anderson Lake, and Mendoza became a person of interest.

“But our investigators continued to work. We did want to have him provide a statement. We gave him every opportunity out there to provide a statement to us, to provide his story. And he refused to take that opportunity,” Ramirez said.

It’s unknown how long Mendoza was in Mexico or why he decided to return to the U.S., but a manhunt was already underway for him, involving more than 30 investigators from 15 law enforcement agencies.

“We partnered with Homeland Security Investigations, as well as Customs, Border Patrol and Protection to come up with an apprehension plan in case he did come back into the United States, that they would be ready for him and be able to take him into custody,” said.

The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death for DiNapoli, and police say the motive is unknown.

Mendoza is in the process of being transported back to Santa Clara County and is expected to be booked into the county jail later this evening.

The district attorney’s office said Mendoza could be arraigned on the murder charge as early as tomorrow afternoon.

