Waymo launches program allowing Valley teens to ride without parent or guardian

PHOENIX (KNXV) — Waymo is now available for some Valley teenagers.

Beginning Tuesday, the self-driving vehicle company is offering rides for Phoenix families with teenagers through the Waymo Teen Account program.

Teens in the Valley, between 14-17 years of age, can travel independently across 315 square miles with Waymo, according to a news release.

The teen must be linked to an account through their parent or guardian.

Parents of eligible teens can use their own Waymo account to invite their teen into the program, pairing them together.

Waymo says Rider Support agents are available to help teens during rides and may loop in their parents if needed. Teens can also share details of their trip with parents/guardians during the process.

When a ride is completed, parents will receive all receipts.

“Waymo’s launch of its teen accounts this summer in Phoenix represents a significant and innovative step toward protecting one of our most vulnerable populations on the road. Teen drivers face the highest risk of traffic crashes, often due to preventable human errors such as distraction and drowsy driving. By leveraging advanced technology to directly address these dangers, Waymo is creating a safer path for teens to gain independence while giving parents and caregivers greater peace of mind,” said Scott Myers, the executive director of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD).

