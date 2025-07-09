Nonprofit works to rescue, reunite pets with families lost during Central Texas flooding



By Madison Sawyer

Texas (KTVT) — A Central Texas organization is working to search, rescue, doctor and reunite pets that were lost during the recent floods.

Kerrville Pets Alive said it’s the hub for pet resources and recovery in Kerr County for the 40-mile stretch of the river.

Some pet owners have to make heartbreaking decisions, but even days after the flood, pets are being found alive within the debris-filled flood zone.

“People are coming back to a devastated home site, realizing they can’t take care of their pets,” said Karen Guerriero, with Kerrville Pets Alive.

Now six days after deadly floods struck Central Texas, search and rescue teams are continuing to probe debris for those still missing. At least 110 people are confirmed dead and more than 160 people remain unaccounted for, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The organization has created a running spreadsheet that has all the lost and found reported pets, with their photos and identification information.

“To hear that we have some live animals coming in is truly joyous,” Guerriero said.

The stories coming from Kerrville Pets Alive are inspiring giving – generous giving.

The organization received truckload after truckload of donations on Tuesday to support their efforts to reunite families with their four-legged friends.

Guerriero said the organization found a dog whose family was unaccounted for after the flood, but they were able to help get the dog to Houston, where other family members live.

“That was the only thing left from the family and just to be able to give that back to them, I hope that that is healing in some way,” she said.

In-kind donations can be delivered to 2102 Memorial Blvd. in Kerrville and monetary donations can be made online.

