9 dead in Massachusetts assisted living facility fire described as ‘unfathomable tragedy’

(CNN) — Nine people died Sunday night after an assisted living facility caught fire in Fall River, Massachusetts, officials said, with elderly people begging for help from first responders as smoke poured out of the building and blackened the hallways residents tried to use for their escape.

“There were multiple victims hanging out the windows, screaming and begging for help and to be rescued,” Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon told reporters outside the facility.

“I thought I was dead,” said resident Loraine Ferrara, who was pulled out of her bathroom window. “I thought I was going to meet my maker.”

It was impossible to get to the exit door through the blinding smoke, Ferrara told CNN affiliate WCVB. “I’d never seen anything like it in my life. I couldn’t breathe,” she told the station.

About 30 people were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals, Bacon said.

Officials did not immediately provide details on the injuries to residents. “There were some that perished in the building and some that perished after being transported,” Bacon said.

The nearest hospital, Saint Anne’s, is less than a block from Gabriel House. The facility treated 15 people overnight, spokesperson Kelly Brennan told CNN. Two were transferred to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for Level One trauma care. Four were released and nine remained hospitalized in stable condition.

Charlton Memorial Hospital in nearby New Bedford received 28 patients, with eight still under their care Monday afternoon, spokesperson Kaitlyn Johnson told CNN.

The fire chief said five firefighters were taken from the scene with “mostly minor injuries” and have since been released.

About 50 firefighters – including 30 who were off duty – joined the rescue effort after an automatic alarm system triggered the emergency call, Bacon said, adding, “Every police officer in the city was here, too, and everybody was rescuing people.”

“A lot of these people needed assistance just getting out of the building, and a five-star effort got as many people out as we could,” Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said.

“I went to my room door, I opened it, and all the smoke from the hall went right in my face, and I that I could do was just stand there and choke,” resident Al Almanza told CNN affiliate WCVB. “I thought it was going to be the end of everything.”

Almanza, who said both of his daughters have died within the past year, was unable even to see the hand of the police officer who guided him to safety due to the smoke. “My whole family’s gone, and I’m alone,” he said, choking back tears.

A woman was speaking on the phone to her father – a resident trapped at Gabriel House – while he was trying to find a way out, she said to WCVB.

“He was on the floor talking to me, and I am crying, telling him, ‘Break the window. Try to break it,’ because he is so weak, and he couldn’t break it.”

She told WCVB she was able to direct firefighters to her father’s location so he could be rescued.

Cleanup crews were seen Monday boarding up windows and removing boxes from the building. Bacon said those boxes were filled with residents’ medications which were contaminated by smoke and will be discarded.

Gabriel House has been in operation since 1999, according to the state Department of Health & Social Services. About 70 residents were living in the three-story building at the time of the fire, the Department of Fire Services said.

The Massachusetts State Police is assisting in the investigation into the cause of the fire. CNN reached out to the facility’s owner, Dennis Etzkorn, Monday. The Associated Press reported that Etzkorn was seen speaking to fire officials at the scene of the blaze Monday morning a declined to comment to a reporter.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan described the blaze as “a tremendous tragedy” in a Monday interview with CNN.

Massachusetts State Police were on site overnight, he said, adding he was waiting for an official report on the cause of the disaster.

“It’s a tragedy, no matter how it happened or what started it, but at the same time, we want to get to the bottom of this,” Coogan said.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy visited the scene Monday morning.

“All of these people needed assistance,” Healey said at a news conference. “As you saw, many were in wheelchairs. Many were immobile. Many had oxygen tanks. They were severely compromised.”

The Gabriel House website says it has 24-hour staffing. Assisted living facilities in Massachusetts “must always have sufficient staff to handle emergencies and meet resident needs as required by resident service plans,” according to the Executive Office of Aging & Independence.

The fire chief said he’s convinced the quick work of first responders saved lives.

“I applaud the efforts of them, but my heart goes out to the families of those who were injured and especially of the nine who lost their lives,” Bacon said. “This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” Bacon said in an earlier, written statement.

The fire chief has declined to speak about the possible cause of the blaze.

“We’re very early on in the investigation,” Bacon said. “One of the most dangerous things we can do is speculate.”

