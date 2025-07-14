Protecting Children in the Digital World: Local psychiatrist’s guide to keeping kids and teens safe online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A 12-year-old Idaho Falls girl was safely located in Colorado Sunday evening, a day after police say she left home with two adult men Saturday night. While details of this specific case are still emerging, the incident serves as a stark reminder for parents about the importance of keeping their children safe both in person and, ever increasingly, online.

This scenario is every parent's nightmare, leaving many wondering who their children are talking to in an increasingly digital world.

Long summer days with no school, combined with parents at work and unlimited access to cell phones and the internet, can create environments where children, seeking connection and validation, might inadvertently engage with unsafe individuals, according to Ascend Mental Health Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Dr. Matt Larsen.

Dr. Larsen emphasizes the heightened risks in the digital sphere. "Kids need to be outside more and in the real world more," Dr. Larsen states. He cites social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, noting, "Parents overprotect in the real world and under-protect in the digital world."

While direct online grooming details have not been confirmed in this particular case, the broader concern for parents about their children's safety — both physically and digitally — should be at the forefront of their minds. Dr. Larsen suggests that while many parents focus on dangers outside the home, the online realm often poses a greater threat.

To counter this, Dr. Larsen recommends that children and teens recommends kids and teens get more experience outside of the home and meet all different kinds of people. That way, they will learn people are complicated and there’s a risk-benefit level to every interaction.

For parents concerned about their child's online interactions, especially with teenagers, Dr. Larsen points to several potential warning signs.

"One is look at how much older they’re trying to look than they are," he advises. "How much are they trying to age up their appearance? How much are they trying to look physically older and more attractive and more sexual than their age." These behaviors could indicate attempts to appeal to, or emulate, older individuals, which can be a red flag for online exploitation.

For more insights from Dr. Larsen can see the full interview above.