Federal grand jury indicts man accused of killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — Vance Boelter was indicted Tuesday on federal charges related to the killing of a Minnesota lawmaker and her spouse, and seriously injuring another state lawmaker and his wife.

Boelter is accused of killing former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and seriously injuring Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife last month.

He faces six charges including stalking, murder and firearms offenses – with at least two of those charges carrying the possibility for the death penalty, Acting US Attorney Joseph Thompson said during a news conference Tuesday.

“The ultimate decision as to whether to seek the death penalty will not come for several months and will ultimately be decided by Attorney General (Pam) Bondi,” Thompson said.

Boelter also “shot at and attempted to kill” the Hoffmans’ daughter, Thompson said.

“Both John and Yvette acted with incredible bravery to put themselves between Boelter’s bullets and their daughter, miraculously, Hope Hoffman was not shot,” he added.

Authorities have also recovered both of the guns used that day in the incident, Thompson said.

The shootings

Authorities say Boelter was heavily armed and dressed in tactical armor with a silicone mask hiding his face and a police-style badge during the incidents – appearing as a police officer. A real police officer mistook him for a fellow cop.

Boelter “embarked on a planned campaign of stalking and violence, designed to inflict fear, injure, and kill members of the Minnesota state legislature and their families,” according to an affidavit.

Authorities say the attacks were highly planned. Boelter possibly spent months gathering personal information about his targets and other officials, and buying supplies for his attack, they said.

The victims

Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman was more than just the state House’s top Democrat, according to those who knew her.

She “was a bright shining light of a human being,” Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, who went to law school with Hortman, said in a post on X. Hortman was also a “formidable public servant,” Gov. Tim Walz said.

Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman – who was shot nine times – has since been released from a hospital intensive care unit and moved into a rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery from the politically-motivated attack in June, a family spokesperson told CNN earlier this month.

Though the family acknowledges that Hoffman “still has a long recovery ahead,” spokesperson Bess Ellenson shared a photo showing the senator looking upbeat, smiling, and flashing a thumbs up as he stands in front of a hospital room door with a rolling suitcase.

Hoffman’s wife, Yvette who was shot eight times, was released from the hospital on June 19, CNN affiliate KARE reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.