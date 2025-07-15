Search & Rescue crews lift injured hiker from remote canyon

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) — Fremont County Search and Rescue (FCSAR) successfully pulled off a tricky high-line rope rescue this past Sunday, July 13, to extract an injured hiker out of a remote canyon east of Ashton.

Around 7:19 PM, rescue crews, along with folks from Fremont County EMS, Emergency Management, and an Air Idaho flight crew, were sent out to Robinson Creek Canyon. Reports came in about someone with a broken leg stuck deep in a remote part of the canyon, which made getting to them and getting them out incredibly difficult.

EMS and FCSAR personnel had to navigate the rugged terrain to reach the injured person. They managed to stabilize the individual's leg right there on-site before setting up a special high-line rope system to allow them to safely lift the person from the bottom of the canyon up to the rim. Once there, the injured individual was quickly moved to an ambulance that was waiting and taken to a medical facility for more care.

In a press release, FCSAR expressed their gratitude to Fremont County EMS, Fremont County Emergency Management, the Air Idaho flight crew, and even some bystanders for their help "physically demanding rescue."