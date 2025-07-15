“Stay Away, Or Else:” FLDS threatens search efforts for missing teens, says nonprofit

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A national nonprofit aiding in the search for two missing Idaho teenagers, Rachelle and Allen Fisher, has reportedly received a threat believed to be connected to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS). The FLDS is suspected of being involved in the children's disappearance.

The threatening phone call came into the Temple, Texas chapter of the Uvalde Foundation for Kids in the days after the group suspended its ground search for the children on July 3rd. An anonymous caller, identifying themselves as a "Friend of the Prophet," warned the foundation to "stay away from the kids, or else."

The so-called "prophet" the caller refers to is believed to be Warren Jeffs, the jailed leader of the FLDS sect. Jeffs is currently serving a life sentence in Texas for sexual assault. The FLDS is a polygamist offshoot that broke away from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has no official or unofficial ties to the mainstream LDS church.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids views the call as an attempt to deter their ongoing efforts to locate the children. Despite calling off the ground search, Foundation founder Daniel Chapin stated that they are continuing to pursue their own leads and plan to address the threats by pursuing FLDS church leaders.

"The foundation will not be deterred by any movements by the FLDS, officially or unofficially, to dismantle our dedication to these kids, the resolve of law enforcement, the unwavering love of a mother & those who care for them - to bring them safely home, away from the predatory, dangerous and manipulating tactics of this group," said Chapin.

Elizabeth Roundy, the teens' mother, has stated she believes her children are with their older sister and that they plan to leave Idaho to return to Trenton, Utah, and the FLDS church. For more information on the teen's disappearance, click HERE.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office continues to ask anyone with information about Rachelle and Allen to contact their dispatch center at 208-745-9210.