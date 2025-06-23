Two teens reported missing in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for two teens reported missing on Sunday.

According to a news release issued Monday morning, they are looking Allen Larand Fisher, 13 and Rachael Leray Fischer, 15. They are believed to have left Monteview to return to Trenton, Utah, where they previously lived due to religious beliefs.

The are possibly traveling ina gray Honda or Hyundai sedan with Utah license plates.

Allen is described as 5’9”, 135 pounds with longer sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

Racheal is 5’5”, 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff's office also said their sister, Elintra Dee Fisher, was reported missing on January 1, 2023, and has not been located. Elintra would be 18 years old now, they said.