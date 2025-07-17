Lightning-caused Double Springs fire being suppressed in Salmon-Challis National Forest

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Firefighters in Custer County are on scene battling the Double Springs Fire, a lightning-caused brush and timber fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The small blaze is burning about 28 miles southeast of Challis and is estimated to be 0.25 acres in size.

The U.S. Forest Service has confirmed that two engine crews and a helicopter are on scene, actively working to contain the fire. Fire crews say firefighter and public safety is a priority for this fire.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will continue to provide more updates as information becomes available.