“Be safe on the water,” urges Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is issuing a warning to all water enthusiasts, urging them to "be safe on the water." In a recent press release, Sgt. Bryan Lovell highlighted a concerning trend, highlighting how deputies have responded to at least six water rescue events in just the past week.

Local News 8 has covered several of these incidents, including a rescue where a Utah family's minivan plunged into the Snake River near the Fall Creek Campground. Only a day later, on July 15, first responders safely rescued two men whose boat overturned in the Snake River just below the falls near downtown Idaho Falls. Fortunately, all individuals involved in these specific incidents escaped with only minor injuries.

However, the Sheriff's Office emphasizes that some of these six cases involved not only individuals new to water recreation but also highly experienced boat operators. While emergency responses from BCSO and its partner agencies have led to successful rescues without serious injury or fatality, some were "very close calls" that could have had tragic outcomes.

"With Palisades and Ririe Reservoirs and the Snake River being very busy this time of year, it’s important to plan for emergencies and safety before you recreate," the release stated. "Idaho waters and weather conditions can change quickly, catching the unprepared by surprise."

They're reminding water enthusiasts that warm temperatures and sunny skies don't eliminate the risk of cold water exposure, or excuse you from wearing a life jacket.

"Too often, BCSO Deputies rescue people who ignored basic safety practices because they were confident in their abilities, but suddenly (find) themselves underprepared in an unexpected emergency," stated the release.

Before you head out on the water, BCSO is asking that you take a moment to:

Ensure you have proper safety gear and equipment.

Know the weather and water conditions beforehand.

Operate within your skill level.

Do not underestimate potential hazards both on and just below the water's surface.

Be courteous to others using the waterways, whether from a boat or the bank.

Inform family and loved ones of your planned location and estimated return time.

For more safety and outdoor information across Idaho, including resources for safe recreation, click HERE.