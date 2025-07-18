Skip to Content
DOJ moves to release grand jury testimony in Epstein case

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration’s chaotic handling of the so-called Jeffrey Epstein files continued Friday as the Justice Department asked a federal judge to make public years-old grand jury testimony made behind closed doors against the convicted sex offender.

This story is breaking and will be updated with additional information.

