‘Little Italy will now have a voice’: Omaha recognizes historic neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — The Little Italy Neighborhood Association held its first meeting Thursday as a recognized neighborhood of Omaha.

Residents met at Santa Lucia Hall to begin discussing their first agenda items as a community. The campaign for recognition started over a year ago, according to longtime Little Italy resident Pat Venditte.

“The one thing that I think is most important is that the tradition continues now. I hope it’s not lost with the passing of time, but so many young people today, the grandparents and their grandkids and their great-grandkids, they seem to have a great deal of interest in the culture, the foundation that was laid here on the Little Italy,” Venditte said.

Venditte’s family immigrated to Little Italy at the turn of the century. He has always called Little Italy home and hopes that the recognition will help keep its legacy alive.

“To preserve that tradition, to preserve that culture for the next 50, 60 or 70, 100 years. You know, I think it would be something that our forefathers would really like to see. I’m sure they’re looking down and hoping and praying that’s exactly, hopefully, what will happen,” Venditte said.

The new neighborhood can now directly apply for grants and can elect a board to voice concerns and hopes to Omaha City Council.

“So, it’s democracy in action in a neighborhood setting. And it’s really exciting to see an old neighborhood like this. It has such historic value in our city that the passion is here tonight. To bring that to an association that’s recognized by the city. And I’m excited for it,” Danny Begley, Omaha City Council president, said at Thursday’s meeting.

Venditte hopes that the recognition can help achieve new goals, like funding for hanging Christmas lights in the winter months.

