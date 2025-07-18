Making a splash: Madison County Sheriff’s Camp dives into law enforcement & safety

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Several law enforcement agencies in Eastern Idaho are hosting youth camps to give teens a first-hand look at what they do and educate them on career options in this field.

Madison County Sheriff's Department youth camp ended in a splash.

Sheriff campers wrapped up their week with water safety training and a bit of summer fun at the Black Tail camp area.

"I really like it. I want to go into law enforcement, so this is just super fun to feel the vibe and be around all these awesome people," said Porter Spencer, Junior, Madison High School.

Campers got to do things like shoot at the range, ride along in traffic stops, and tour the jail.

However, the Madison Sheriff's Office made safety a focal point of the camp.

They held classes on internet safety, backcountry search and rescue, and taught other skills that might help them later on in life.

The department says they have seen a great influence from this program.

"We've definitely seen a benefit here. We've had a couple of our youth camp participants, once they come of age, they've put in applications, and they've been great applicants for us to pick up and fill some of our needs for employees. And it just again gives them the opportunity to see before they get into this what exactly they're getting into", said Paul Fullmer, Corporal, Madison County Sheriff's

Corporal Fullmer says this camp program has been offered on and off over the years, but as of now, they are planning to host it again next year.