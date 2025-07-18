Bohdan Aleksandrovych // Shutterstock

Top 25 songs in Pocatello on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Pocatello. Pocatello has the most ranked songs (22) in common with Barnstable and no ranked songs in common with 52 metros. The most seen artist in Pocatello’s Shazam ranking is Luke Combs and the most popular genre is Pop. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Karma

– Artist: Taylor Swift

– Album: Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:25

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in four other metros

— Top 20 song in 12 other metros

— Top 25 song in 16 other metros

#24. How Do I Say Goodbye

– Artist: Dean Lewis

– Album: The Hardest Love

– Genres: Singer/Songwriter

– Length: 2:44

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in one other metro

— Top 20 song in nine other metros

— Top 25 song in 14 other metros

— Top 50 song in 44 other metros

#23. Rock and A Hard Place

– Artist: Bailey Zimmerman

– Album: Religiously. The Album.

– Genres: Country

– Length: 3:28

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in four other metros

— Top 20 song in seven other metros

— Top 25 song in nine other metros

— Top 50 song in 41 other metros

#22. Never Felt So Alone

– Artist: Labrinth

– Album: Ends & Begins

– Genres: Pop, Alternative, Indie Rock

– Length: 2:40

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in one other metro

— Top 25 song in two other metros

— Top 50 song in four other metros

#21. sdp interlude

– Artist: Travis Scott

– Album: Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight

– Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:12

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in three other metros

— Top three song in eight other metros

— Top five song in 14 other metros

— Top 10 song in 35 other metros

#20. Eyes Closed

– Artist: Ed Sheeran

– Album: – (Deluxe)

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:15

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in three other metros

— Top 20 song in 15 other metros

— Top 25 song in 20 other metros

#19. Jaded

– Artist: Miley Cyrus

– Album: Endless Summer Vacation

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:06

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top five song in two other metros

— Top 10 song in three other metros

— Top 20 song in eight other metros

#18. Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

– Artist: Post Malone & Swae Lee

– Album: Hollywood’s Bleeding

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 2:38

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 50 song in three other metros

#17. Unstoppable

– Artist: Sia

– Album: This Is Acting

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:38

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 50 song in four other metros

#16. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

– Artist: Lil Durk

– Album: Almost Healed

– Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:44

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 12 other metros

— Top three song in 65 other metros

— Top five song in 89 other metros

— Top 10 song in 111 other metros

#15. Chemical

– Artist: Post Malone

– Album: AUSTIN

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:03

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in three other metros

— Top five song in eight other metros

— Top 10 song in 29 other metros

— Top 20 song in 67 other metros

#14. Ella Baila Sola

– Artist: Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

– Album: DESVELADO

– Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

– Length: 2:46

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in six other metros

— Top five song in 14 other metros

— Top 10 song in 28 other metros

— Top 20 song in 56 other metros

#13. HAPPY

– Artist: NF

– Album: HOPE

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop

– Length: 4:03

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top five song in five other metros

— Top 10 song in 27 other metros

— Top 20 song in 54 other metros

#12. Hummingbird

– Artist: Metro Boomin & James Blake

– Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 5:19

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in two other metros

— Top 10 song in 13 other metros

— Top 20 song in 52 other metros

— Top 25 song in 67 other metros

#11. Need a Favor

– Artist: Jelly Roll

– Album: Whitsitt Chapel

– Genres: Country

– Length: 3:17

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top five song in three other metros

— Top 10 song in seven other metros

— Top 20 song in 22 other metros

#10. Daylight

– Artist: David Kushner

– Album: The Dichotomy

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:33

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in two other metros

— Top five song in eight other metros

— Top 10 song in 30 other metros

— Top 20 song in 63 other metros

#9. Sure Thing

– Artist: Miguel

– Album: All I Want Is You

– Genres: R&B/Soul, Dance, Contemporary R&B

– Length: 3:15

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in two other metros

— Top three song in four other metros

— Top five song in seven other metros

— Top 10 song in 44 other metros

#8. Makeba

– Artist: Jain

– Album: Zanaka (Deluxe)

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 4:09

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in three other metros

— Top three song in 23 other metros

— Top five song in 34 other metros

— Top 10 song in 72 other metros

#7. Cupid (Twin Version)

– Artist: FIFTY FIFTY

– Album: The Beginning

– Genres: K-Pop, Pop

– Length: 2:53

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in 12 other metros

— Top 20 song in 37 other metros

— Top 25 song in 55 other metros

#6. Last Night

– Artist: Morgan Wallen

– Album: One Thing At A Time

– Genres: Country

– Length: 2:44

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in three other metros

— Top three song in 28 other metros

— Top five song in 58 other metros

— Top 10 song in 95 other metros

#5. Calm Down

– Artist: Rema

– Album: Rave & Roses

– Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

– Length: 3:40

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 30 other metros

— Top three song in 71 other metros

— Top five song in 99 other metros

— Top 10 song in 126 other metros

#4. Am I Dreaming

– Artist: Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky & Roisee

– Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 4:16

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in nine other metros

— Top five song in 25 other metros

— Top 10 song in 61 other metros

#3. Calling (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie) [Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse]

– Artist: Metro Boomin, Swae Lee & NAV

– Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:39

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in four other metros

— Top five song in 11 other metros

— Top 10 song in 37 other metros

— Top 20 song in 96 other metros

#2. Fast Car

– Artist: Luke Combs

– Album: Gettin’ Old

– Genres: Country

– Length: 4:25

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 36 other metros

— Top three song in 66 other metros

— Top five song in 84 other metros

— Top 10 song in 109 other metros

#1. Favorite Song

– Artist: Toosii

– Album: NAUJOUR

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:24

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 36 other metros

— Top three song in 78 other metros

— Top five song in 103 other metros

— Top 10 song in 125 other metros