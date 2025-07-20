Coldplay’s Chris Martin offered concertgoers a friendly warning before ‘Jumbotron Song’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made sure to give concertgoers plenty of notice that they may appear on their video screens during the “Jumbotron Song” at their show Saturday night.

“We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd,” Martin said on stage at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, according to video footage posted on social media. “How we’re going to do that is we’re going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen.”

Martin, still strumming his acoustic guitar, went on to joke, “So, please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now.”

Martin’s warning comes after a Coldplay concert last week where the “Jumbotron Song” camera turned to a man and woman cuddling as they watched the stage. The two quickly separated and attempted to hide their faces when they noticed they were being shown on the giant screen at the venue.

“Whoa, look at these two,” Martin said, according to a clip of the moment posted on social media. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Fallout quickly ensued after internet sleuths were the first to identify the two as tech company Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s chief people officer Kristin Cabot, head of Astronomer’s human resources department.

Byron has since resigned, the company announced Saturday, and Astronomer’s cofounder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy is now serving as interim CEO.

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” an earlier statement, posted to the company’s LinkedIn page Friday, read in part. The company’s board of directors, it added, has also “initiated a formal investigation into this matter.”

Coldplay has yet to directly address the incident, which has flooded the internet with memes and comedic videos poking fun at the viral moment.

