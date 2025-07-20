Former Local News 8 sports anchor visits Idaho Falls for book tour

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — One of Local News 8’s former sports anchors and reporters, Peter Young, visited Idaho Falls this weekend for his book tour.

Young worked at Local News 8 from 1995 to 1997. He was on the air alongside one of our current anchors, Doug Long. Young is now an author and did a book signing at the Idaho Falls Barnes & Noble on Saturday.

“As a sports broadcaster, we tell the stories of the coaches, the players and the games," Young said. "I continued that training and became an author. Now I tell my stories in book form.”

After working at Local News 8, Young went on to travel the world as a sports broadcaster for the Outdoor Life Network, which is now known as NBCSN.

One of Young's books, Wardrobe of the Wolf, is set right here in southeast Idaho. He plans to have another book in that trilogy published next year, which will be set in Fremont County.

Young has also published a memoir, and has been able to connect with several readers through it. He recommends people write down and share their own experiences too.

"You either have, are going through something really difficult, or will go through something difficult. That's for every one of us," Young said. "And if you write that story, if you tell it, then that might be something that's helpful to somebody else."