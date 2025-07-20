Start your week smart: Zohran Mamdani, Vehicle strikes crowd, Texas floods, Tourist boat capsizes, ‘Shark Week’

By Andrew Torgan, Daniel Wine, CNN

Sunday spotlight

🔦 Zohran Mamdani’s stunning victory in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor sent shockwaves across the country.

In short order, he went from nearly unknown outside NYC’s five boroughs to a new national face of progressive challengers to both President Donald Trump and the Democratic Party establishment.

If Mamdani wins November’s general election, the 33-year-old state assemblyman and democratic socialist would make history as the city’s first Muslim mayor.

1️⃣ Inside his campaign

Mamdani has ambitious plans to tackle the city’s housing crisis. He wants to freeze the rent for nearly 1 million New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments and provide free bus service, universal child care and subsidized grocery stores — in part by raising taxes on people making more than $1 million.

2️⃣ Democrats energized

New Yorkers aren’t the only ones trying to wrap their heads around Mamdani’s victory. Democrats are inspired by his success, and they’re embracing his energy, though not necessarily his ideas.

3️⃣ Blueprint for success?

Mamdani’s creative advertisements, buzzy public appearances and viral videos garnered plenty of attention. Some think his strategy could be a model for other Democrats worried they’re losing the battle for younger voters.

🎧 Podcast

CNN senior reporter and NYC native Edward-Isaac Dovere explains what Democrats can learn from this.

4️⃣ Antisemitism concerns

Some have questioned Mamdani’s criticism of Israel, and he’s adjusting his tone to appeal to a broader swath of voters, including Jewish New Yorkers who might be hesitant to support him. Sen. Bernie Sanders offered some advice.

5️⃣ Opponents scrambling

Andrew Cuomo jumped back into the running as an independent and ramped up his efforts to push embattled incumbent Eric Adams out of the race. President Trump, meanwhile, threatened to arrest Mamdani.

Top headlines

The week ahead

Monday

On July 21, 1925, Tennessee teacher John T. Scopes was found guilty of violating state law for teaching Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. Scopes was fined $100, although his conviction was eventually overturned. The so-called “Scopes Monkey Trial” would later be chronicled in the play “Inherit the Wind” and a movie of the same name.

Wednesday

Bryan Kohberger, who recently pleaded guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house in November 2022, is scheduled to be sentenced. Kohberger accepted a plea deal to avoid the death penalty by admitting guilt to charges of burglary and first-degree murder in the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

Thursday

Comic-Con kicks off in San Diego, California. If you happen to be near the convention center, you’ll likely see plenty of elves, orcs, superheroes, Jedis and Sith Lords.

Friday

President Donald Trump heads to Scotland to visit areas where his family owns two golf courses and is opening a third. He’ll also meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to “refine” a previously announced trade deal, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Saturday

July 26 marks the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) being signed into law.

Sports + entertainment

👀 At a glance

The final round of the 153rd Open Championship — aka the British Open — is underway at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler sits atop the leaderboard at 14 under par, four shots clear of Haotong Li. Local favorite Rory McIlroy is six shots back in a tie for fourth.

And the Tour de France wraps in Paris one week from today.

📺 TV + streaming

Discovery’s “Shark Week” kicks off its 37th year tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT with “Dancing With Sharks,” an underwater dance competition between expert divers and their shark partners. You can also stream “Shark Week” on HBO Max. (Discovery, HBO Max and CNN are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery)

🍿 In theaters

Friday heralds the arrival of the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” Set in a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world complete with flying cars, “Fantastic Four” stars the omnipresent Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Their mission is simple: Save the Earth from a cosmic entity named Galactus who eats planets whole.

