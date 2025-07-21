AOC’s campaign office vandalized with red paint in NYC

By Renee Anderson

BRONX, New York (WCBS) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office was vandalized with red paint overnight in New York City.

Police said they responded to a 911 call shortly before 12:45 a.m. Monday at her campaign office located on Herschell Street in the Bronx.

When officers arrived, they found the front of the building slashed with red paint, along with a sign accusing the congresswoman of funding genocide in Gaza.

Video from the scene appears to show the paint on a metal security gate, as well as on the doorway and the sidewalk below. Crime scene tape can also be seen blocking off the area.

Police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

The congresswoman also has offices in Hunts Point and in Astoria, Queens, in addition to her Bronx campaign office.

