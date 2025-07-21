Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Car crashes into summer camp pool, narrowly missing swimmers

By
Published 12:40 PM

By Imani Clement

Click here for updates on this story

    MONSON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A car crashed into a Massachusetts summer camp pool, narrowly missing campers swimming in the pool, the Monson Police Department said.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Sunsetview Campground on Town Farm Road in Monson.

The driver accidentally drove into the pool and missed the swimmers. Six people were evaluated at the scene. The driver was not injured in the crash.

The car was later removed from the pool via crane.

Monson is a town in Hampden County, just 24 miles east of Springfield.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content