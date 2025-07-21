Israeli tanks roll into Gazan city of Deir al-Balah for first time since war began

By Eugenia Yosef, Tim Lister and Kareem Khadder, CNN

(CNN) — Israeli tanks on Monday rolled into a part of central Gaza that has not previously seen ground operations in the 21-month war, according to Israeli media, aid agencies and witnesses.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declined to comment on its operations. However, Israel Army Radio said the operation had begun. It said the IDF’s Golani Brigade had “begun a ground maneuver in the southern Deir al-Balah area,” which had been preceded by aerial and artillery strikes last night.

Army Radio said that “at this stage, the maneuver involves only one brigade, and it is expected to continue for several weeks.”

On Sunday, the Israeli military ordered Palestinians to evacuate an area of nearly 6 square kilometers (2.3 square miles), dropping thousands of leaflets in Deir al Balah.

The IDF Arabic language spokesperson said the military “continues to operate with great force to destroy the enemy’s capabilities and terrorist infrastructure in the area. It is expanding its activities in this area, operating in areas where it has not operated before.”

Israeli media has reported that the IDF has been reluctant in the past to carry out ground operations in Deir al-Balah for fear of further endangering surviving hostages, who may be held there.

The Hostages Families Forum said Monday that it was alarmed by reports the assault had begun and demanded the government explain why “the offensive in the Deir al-Balah area does not put the hostages at serious risk.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

