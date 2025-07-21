Senator Borris L. Miles Sounds the Alarm: Texas Republicans Attempt to Rig the Future with “Rig-Districting”

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 21, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the ever-unfolding fight for democracy in the Lone Star State, State Senator Borris L. Miles has once again stepped into the arena—not with applause, but with urgency. Recently appointed to the powerful Texas Senate Redistricting Committee, Senator Miles is taking the gloves off and calling the Republican redistricting charade exactly what it is: “Rig-Districting.” “I didn’t ask for this fight, but I will not back down from it,” said Senator Miles, with fire in his voice and the will of his constituents behind him. For communities of color in Texas—especially Black and Brown voters—this is no ordinary redistricting cycle. This is a full-blown political ambush, a calculated move by Governor Greg Abbott and his Republican allies to silence historically marginalized communities and redraw the map of power.

The Real Agenda Behind the Maps At the center of the controversy are Congressional Districts 9 and 18, both rooted in rich African-American political history and cultural vibrancy. These districts, along with others in Senate District 13, are being carved up under the pretense of population adjustments—but the intent is clear: to weaken the growing political clout of Black and Brown communities. To rob Houston—and Texas—of its true, diverse voice. “This isn’t redistricting—it’s RIG-DISTRICTING,” Senator Miles declared. “It’s not legal. It’s not right. And it’s not democracy.” With Donald Trump’s shadow looming over state politics and Abbott’s policies marching in lockstep, this new GOP gerrymandering campaign is less about representation and more about domination. It’s about stopping the inevitable: the rise of minority-majority coalitions, multiracial progress, and the changing face of Texas.

Fighting for Fairness in the Face of Fear Senator Miles has built his career standing up for those who are too often left out of the political conversation. Now, as Republicans redraw the lines to rewrite the future, he’s doubling down on his commitment to protect the progress that generations have fought to achieve. He reminds Texans that the Voting Rights Act wasn’t a suggestion—it was a promise. A promise to protect the sacred right of all Americans to vote freely and fairly. A promise that is now under siege.

A Call to Action: Power to the People “They may have rigged the game,” Senator Miles says, “but I refuse to make it easy for them.” This is not just a fight for boundaries on a map—it’s a fight for who we are as Texans, and who we will be. Senator Miles urges voters, faith leaders, activists, and families across the state to rise up, speak out, and push back. Because silence is not an option when our democracy is on the chopping block.

Why This Matters for Houston Houston Style Magazine readers, Houston is ground zero in the Republican effort to suppress the power of minority communities. And yet, Houston is also the beating heart of resistance. With leaders like Senator Miles in the trenches, there is still hope. Still fight. Still faith. “We will not be erased,” he pledges. “We will not surrender our future to fear. Keep the faith. Keep the fight.”

