New Orleans 7-year-old loses both parents to gun violence; reflects on life five years after tragedy

By Shay O’Connor

New Orleans (WDSU) — Corey Williams Jr. a 7-year-old, lost both his mom and dad to gun violence within just months of one another. Unfortunately, it’s a sad reality many kids face in New Orleans.

After covering those heartbreaking stories, WDSU’s Shay O’Connor caught up with the boy who has continued to bring light to his loved ones still hurt by grief.

Williams said, “She was like a sister to me,” remembering what he could about his mother, Dereial Manning.

The 20-year-old was at a friend’s unit at the Carmel Springs Apartments in New Orleans East, on July 16, 2020, with little Corey, when she heard a knock on the door and answered it. She was shot nine times. It is believed to have happened right in front of her son.

Williams said, “I really don’t remember.”

Manning died from her injuries. Her mother, Nyress Manning, said, “She was pronounced dead on the scene. One time to the head. Seven to eight times in the torso, and she bled out.”

It was said to possibly be a case of mistaken identity. But Dereial’s mom feels differently.

Manning said, “My gut is telling me my daughter was not killed in mistaken identity. And someone knows what happened.

Five years later, and no one has been charged for the crime.

Manning said, “All I know is my child, Dereial Manning, was shot nine times at a friend’s apartment and now she’s dead. Don’t know why. Don’t know who did it. Just don’t know anything.”

Adding more hurt to heartache, Dereial’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Williams Sr., was shot and killed in October of the same year. Found along an interstate in Baton Rouge.

Family said the two murders are not connected, but for the kid with a blood connection to both, life for him is trying to move past the trauma, while doing his best to honor his parents’ memories.

For starters, Corey is on the A honor roll, enjoys reading and playing outside.

He lives with his grandmother.

“My favorite subject is PE class. Because we get to just have all the fun that we want,” he said.

And he already knows what he wants to do for a career.

“I want to be a cameraman. Because I would like to become a YouTuber,” he said.

Manning said, “I have my moments where I just cry out and ask God to help me.”

For Manning, seeing Corey smile gives her something to look forward to, and something to focus on to keep going.

“He’s come a long way. He asks sometimes about mom. Even about dad. He knows where mom and dad are. He knows they are in heaven. He knows they are watching over him. So he is doing good,” Manning said.

There are a couple of things Corey said he will get into this year hopefully. Football and playing in the band. He is hoping for a tenor drum.

