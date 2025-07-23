20 people inside when roof collapses at community center in Central Florida

By Dacia Johnson, Hayley Crombleholme

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WESH) — More than a dozen people were inside a community center in Brevard County on Tuesday afternoon when the roof collapsed during heavy rain.

It happened at the Joseph N. Davis Community Center in Melbourne just after 2:30 p.m.

A Melbourne Fire spokesperson told WESH 2 that 20 people were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Eleven-year-old Romello Lakes told WESH 2 he was inside the building when it happened.

“I heard thunder and I heard a big boom and then the thing just started coming down slowly,” Lakes said.

He got out of there, saying, “I started looking and I just ran. Ran out the room and I ran inside the gym.”

The community center hosts youth sports, among other things. It remains closed until further notice.

The city said it is putting up tarps to prevent further damage.

The parking lot is also closed.

More than 4 inches of rain fell in the county on Tuesday afternoon. The City’s Parks and Recreation Department posted on social media Tuesday that the center would be closed until further notice due to weather damage.

