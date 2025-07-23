Chargers return to San Diego for practice, drawing mixed reactions from fans

By Ben Higgins

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Los Angeles Chargers returned to their former home city today, holding a practice at the University of San Diego. The team, which left San Diego in 2017, is in town for two days of training.

For head coach Jim Harbaugh, who led USD from 2004 to 2006, it’s also a homecoming. The first practice was limited to military members, veterans, and their families.

“I’m a Charger fan, not a city fan. I don’t care where they’re at,” said one San Diego local who stuck with the team despite their relocation.

Some fans traveled considerable distances to see the Chargers practice. Justin Lopez came from Victorville and expressed his dedication to the team regardless of location.

“My kids live out here now so I come visit them, but anywhere the Chargers are is where I try to be,” Lopez said.

Christopher Sorrelle, who became a Chargers fan when stationed in San Diego with the Marine Corps, is originally from Idaho.

“I mean, I love this area, but, at the same time, the Chargers are true to my heart, so I follow them anywhere they go,” Sorrelle said.

Some non-military fans caught glimpses of practice from behind the gates. Justin Hester, who was heartbroken when the team left, continues to support the Chargers but wished they had made more effort to maintain their fan base.

“They could have been the San Diego Chargers and just played in L.A. and they could have kept the fan base,” Hester said.

While the mood at USD was relatively calm, social media showed more hostility toward the team’s return. Some users expressed that the team should be banned from San Diego as long as the Spanos family maintains ownership.

Despite the mixed reactions, fans attending the practice appeared happy to see the team’s powder blue uniforms again, though the familiar feeling of cautious optimism remains.

“Chargers fan life is tough, but every year we’re hopeful, and this year, we’re hopeful again,” one fan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

