Chimney Rock State Park announces plans to open 7 days a week

By Kelly Doty

CHIMNEY ROCK, North Carolina (WLOS) — Chimney Rock State Park announced it will soon be open seven days a week.

According to the state park’s website, it will shift its hours of operation from weekends to seven days a week starting on July 28, 2025.

This comes about a month after the park reopened for the first time since Hurricane Helene brought torrential rain and extreme winds that devastated the region.

The Village of Chimney Rock was among the hardest-hit areas and remains closed for business nearly 10 months after the storm. Town leaders were hopeful that a final check and inspection of the town’s new sewer line system could mean more businesses will soon reopen.

