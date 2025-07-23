Family of man who died after being sucked into MRI machine “devastated and seeking answers,” lawyers say

By Jesse Zanger

Click here for updates on this story

LONG ISLAND, New York (WCBS) — The family of a man who died after being sucked into an MRI machine in Nassau County on New York’s Long Island is “devasted and seeking answers” in his death, attorneys said.

Keith McAllister, 61, died after he entered an MRI room at Nassau Open MRI in Westbury last week while a scan was in progress. He was wearing a large metallic chain, and the magnetic force from the machine pulled the chain around his neck, causing him to be drawn in as well and suffer serious injuries, according to Nassau County Police.

McAllister died from those injuries the next day.

According to police, a witness said McAllister defied orders to stay out of the room. He apparently went in after he heard his relative, who was a patient, screaming during a scan.

McAllister family’s “devastated and seeking answers”

Attorneys representing the McAllister family released a statement Tuesday.

The McAllister family and their friends are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mr. Keith McAllister, who passed away following a preventable incident at Nassau Open MRI in Westbury, New York. We ask the public and friends to keep Mr. McAllister’s wife, Adrienne Jones-McAllister, and the entire family in their thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time. The family is truly grateful for the outpouring of heartfelt condolences received from the community and from across the country.

At this time, the focus remains on supporting the McAllister family. Both the family and our team at Smith, Cheung & Lauterborn PC are committed to ensuring that all facts surrounding this incident are thoroughly investigated by the Nassau County Police Department and the New York State Department of Health.

This heartbreaking incident highlights the critical importance of safety protocols in medical imaging facilities. The family and our legal team are dedicated to assisting the appropriate authorities in their investigation and in efforts to ensure accountability and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The family is devastated and seeking answers.

MRI machines can pose particular dangers

MRI machines can be especially dangerous for people who require metal objects to be near or on them, such as people who use wheelchairs, oxygen tanks, or those who wear magnetic jewelry.

“It would act like a torpedo trying to get into the middle of the center of the magnet,” said Charles Winterfeldt, North Shore University Hospital’s director of imaging services.

“The dangers could be catastrophic and it underscores why we have all the safety precautions in place,” Dr. Payal Sud said.

Injuries and deaths related to MRI machines pulling in magnetic objects are considered rare.

So far, Nassau Open MRI has declined CBS News New York’s request for comment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.