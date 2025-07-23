La Crosse community continues search for Eliotte Heinz, missing since Sunday

By Anthony Bettin

LA CROSSE, Minnesota (WCCO) — Police in La Crosse, Wisconsin, are searching for a woman who went missing near the Mississippi River in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Eliotte Heinz, 22, was last seen around 3:22 a.m. on the 500 block of Front Street South, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Police, family and friends have been looking for Heinz since. Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 608-782-7575 or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Police describe Heinz as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a white T-shirt and jean shorts when last seen.

Heinz’s alma mater, Viterbo University, was serving as a home base for volunteers searching for her on Tuesday.

In a statement, Heinz’s family said “the most important thing you can do is continue sharing Eliotte’s information on social media.”

“The outpouring of support in the search for Eliotte has been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful for the kindness, prayers, and encouragement from the community and beyond,” the statement read.

